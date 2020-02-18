NWA: The Circle Squared Debut Preview

NWA: The Circle Squared Debut Preview

LIVE tonight at 6:05p est
Author:
Publish date:

NWA president, William Patrick Corgan announced a new series coming to the NWA.  The Circle Squared would join NWA Powerrr and the Ten Pounds of Gold, as the NWA continues to reboot & refresh the NWA.  

William Patrick Corgan goes on to say that, The Circle Squared, will open the door for talents to be a part of the National Wrestling Alliance.  The new series will give this undiscovered talent the chance to put their money where their mouth for a chance at a NWA Talent Contract.

To apply for The Circle Squared https://www.nationalwrestlingalliance.com/the-circle-squared

Yesterday the NWA tweeted a trailer for the Circle Squared which debuts tonight at 6:05 on.   Interestingly, not only is the NWA giving this amazing opportunity for upcoming talent, but also for the fans.  Check out the tweet and RT for the rub.  

Tonight at 6:05p est on youtube.com/nwa to see the Debut episode of The Circle Squared.

Related Articles