NWA Powerrr Ep. 18 Pre-Game

Happy NWA Powerrr day everyone. Eat early tonight or enjoy the show while you enjoy dinner. NWA Powerrr starts at 6:05p est & here is what is on tap:

Tim Storm vs. Thom Latimer

The Bouncers (w/Eddie Kingston) v. The Dawsons (with Pope).

Rock 'N' Roll Express v. Strictly Business

Tasha Steelz v. Melina

Matt Cross v. Ricky Starks for NWA TV Title

We will get to hear what came from the encounter between Marty and Nick at ROH's Free Enterprise show this weekend. Speaking of Nick Aldis, he teams with Royce Isaacs to take on the Rock 'N' Roll express.

Melina is in action after we heard that she will be the number 1 contender for the NWA Women's Championship. The brass at NWA has told Melina to show them what she has and she will when she takes on Tasha Steelz.



Ricky Starks took care of Zicky Dice in his first defense, so he needs 6 more title defenses according to The Lucky 7 rule in order to earn a show at the Ten Pounds of Gold. Tonight, he takes on Matt Cross, who was impressive last week.

Also on tonight's show, Marti Belle confronts Allysin Kay, Trevor Murdoch wants a rematch for the NWA National Championship & a tag match between The Bouncers (w/Eddie Kingston) v. The Dawsons (with Pope).

Stay Tuned for LIVE Coverage tonight.......