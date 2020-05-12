NWA Debuting a New Show Next Week

The NWA promotion made it's revival into the pro wrestling industry in 2017 after lead singer of the band known as The Smashing Pumpkins bought the promotion. In July of 2019 NWA announced that they would be producing an in studio wrestling show on YouTube every Tuesday night entitled "NWA Powerrr".

They recently just celebrated having more than 200 episodes but since the pandemic began in mid March they had to put a hold on tapings of the show until today. Today Billy Corgan the president of NWA announced a brand new show that will be airing in the original NWA Powerrr spot on YouTube.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Here is the announcement:

I hoped you enjoy reading this article and if you want to read more articles like this as well as other wrestling news and live coverage of RAW, SMACKDOWN, NXT, AEW, NWA, and IMPACT then check out WresingNewsWorld.com follow them on twitter @wnwnews and make sure to follow their IMPACT Wrestling guy @yorkjavon as well.