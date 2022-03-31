Ohio Valley Wrestling Fight Night Preview 3.31.22

Tonight is fight night in Kentucky as Ohio Valley Wrestling brings us OVW Fight Night. The show streamed live in America this past Tuesday and streams worldwide beginning today on FITE at 7pm est.

Here is the card for tonight’s show:

OVW National Heavyweight Champion Mahabali Shira vs Jessie Godderz

Amon vs Crixxus (Blindfold Match)

Rush Division Champion Gustavo vs Hyzaya (Rush Division Championship)

Tony Bizo w/Haley J vs Luscious Lawerence (Street Fight)

OVW Tag Team Champions Dark Kloudz vs The Bankroll (OVW Tag Team Championship)

OVW Heavyweight Champion Ryan Now vs Kentucky Heavyweight Champion Omar Amir (Winner Takes All Match)

Checkout the road to OVW Fight Night:

