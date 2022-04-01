Skip to main content
OVW Fight Night Results: The champions swept the night, Jake Lawless becomes #1 contender and Jessie can’t challenge for 60 days 3.31.22

Tonight Ohio Valley Wrestling brought the fight and intensity for OVW Fight Night which aired on FITE. Five titles were in the line including a winners takes all match and a number one contender six-way Scramble Match. 

Here are the full results: 

Pre-show:

The Outrunners defeated The Legacy of Brutality 

Main Card:

Chemical X defeated OVW Women’s Champion Freya The Slaya in a Handicap Match

Jake Lawless defeated D’Mone Solavino and Matt Vine and Roger Mathis and Tony Gunn and ZDP in a Number One Contender’s Six-Way Scramble Match for the Kentucky Heavyweight Championship 

Luscious Lawerence defeated Tony Bizo w/Dr. Ricky Jones and Haley J in a Street Fight

The match ends a Double DQ

Dark Kloudz defeated The Bankroll via DQ to retain the OVW Tag Team Championship 

Hyzaya defeated Star Rider via Count Out to retain the Rush Division Championship

Crixxus defeated Amon

Mahabali Shera defeated Jessie Godderz w/Shannon The Dude. Godderz now can not challenge for the championship for 60 days.

