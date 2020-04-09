Need a way to kill time, get your mind off things, and watch wrestling with other fans?



Join Those Wrestling Girls Watch Along / Live-Tweet Parties! Where we all watch a WWE pay per view, a series of matches, or a WWE Network special together, at the same time, and live-tweet together. So far we have watched WWE Evolution, both women's Hell in a Cell matches, and let's just say you do not want to miss these parties!



Moving forward we are co-hosting these parties with podcasts: O-Face Wrestling & Down for the Count!



#TWGWatchParty Schedule:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Thursday, 4/9 9:00 PM EST weekly - Total Bellas Social Distancing Party (Nikki Bella may join us for a bit!)



Saturday, 4/11 1:00 PM EST - 3 Best NXT Women's Title Matches



Saturday 4/25 TBD - AJ Lee's 3 Best Matches



Saturday 5/9 TBD - Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Matches



more parties to be announced! Be sure to follow us on Twitter!



Wanna come to the party? Here is how to join:



- Cue up the content on WWE Network or YouTube at the start time of the party

- live-tweet your reactions using the following hashtag #TWGWatchParty

- tag and invite your friends!



You can suggest women's wrestling content to watch for our parties by chatting it up with us on Twitter!



See you at the party!







Proud to be a part of the Wrestling News World team! We want to thank everyone at the site for welcoming us to this dynamic team and website.



Those Wrestling Girls is a women's wrestling podcast & fan community! Co-hosted by Krista B. & Queen P.R., based in New York City.



You can listen to our podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!



Subscribe on YouTube!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

http://tiny.cc/7af2jz

Join our Patreon!

http://www.patreon.com/thosewrestlinggirls



Follow Those Wrestling Girls on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

http://www.facebook.com/thosewrestlinggirls

http://www.twitter.com/twrestlinggirls

http://www.instagram.com/thosewrestlinggirls



Join our Facebook Discussion Group

https://www.facebook.com/groups/thosewrestlinggirls/



