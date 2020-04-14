Today in President Trumps daily briefing, he announced that he has put together a committee to help advise the reopening of the nations economy. As we move closer to going back to some normalcy our President named Adam Silver, Rob Manfred, Roger Goodell, Gary Bettman, Robert Kraft, Jerry Jones, Dana White, Marc Cuban and Vince McMahon as the group of people to help with this.



It is worth noting that the Governor of Florida stated that WWE's business was essential to the Florida Economy which has now allowed WWE to run live television. WWE ranked third this week in television ratings only behind news stations however still go under 2m viewers for the night.