AEW CEO, GM And Head of Creative Tony Khan Returns to AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast To Talk Full Gear

This week’s episode of the AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast Tony Khan returns to talk about this Saturday’s AEW Full Gear PPV.

Here is the synopsis of the episode:

AEW CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan returns to break down the exciting matchups with Ref Aubrey and special guest co-host Excalibur. Major Championships are on the line in the first pay-per-view to feature this version of AEW’s star-studded roster: Kenny Omega and Hangman Adam Page in an AEW World Championship match years in the making; CM Punk and Eddie Kingston squaring off in a highly emotional singles match; Darby Allin taking on MJF for the first time ever in AEW; Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. defending the AEW Women’s World Championship title against Tay Conti; FTR attempting to reclaim the AEW World Tag Team Championship from the Lucha Brothers; and an epic Minneapolis Street Fight between the Inner Circle and Scorpio Sky, All Ego Ethan Page and American Top Team’s Dan Lambert, Andrei Arlovski and Junior Dos Santos.

Here is an interesting quote from the interview:

Tony Khan on CM Punk:

“CM Punk’s one of the greatest stars in pro wrestling, and he was out for seven years and he’s back. And it’s changed AEW, and right now in 2021, it’s one of the big stories in pro wrestling.”

You can checkout the full interview by clicking the link below:

https://omny.fm/shows/aew-unrestricted/tony-khan-previews-full-gear-2021

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!