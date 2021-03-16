Asuka Back With A Vengeance! Main Event Picture Shaping Up! RAW Recap Podcast 3/15/21

Asuka Back With A Vengeance! Main Event Picture Shaping Up! RAW Recap Podcast 3/15/21

Author:
Publish date:

Thank you for watching the show! Please support the Smacked Raw Podcast by joining their Patreon for exclusives and an early look at their videos. Patreon.com/SmackedRawPodcast

Also; catch the LIVE recordings over at twitch.tv/PuttingYouOver

For More on The Smacked Raw Podcast:

https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod

Follow us on Twitter:
@SmackedRawPod
Kyle | @TheKyTyShow
RN | @Mister8984
Kevin | @KevinKrazy316
Katie | @KatieWrasslin13

You can follow me "The King of SRP" on Twitter @CEODROD

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Laynie_Luck-yt
Putting You Over

Get In The Ring & Get Turnt with Laynie Luck | Putting You Over Interview

oMhiWl3B
Smacked Raw

Asuka Back With A Vengeance! Main Event Picture Shaping Up! RAW Recap Podcast 3/15/21

B5unPsDu
Smacked Raw

UWO: Young Kings Edition

2TELo74A
Smacked Raw

Big-E Is Terrifying! Apollo Is A Star! SmackDown Recap Podcast 3/12/21

409oO-D5
Smacked Raw

Botched Explosion Explained! MJF Forms New Faction! AEW Dynamite Recap Podcast 3/10/21

iKrJfw_x
Smacked Raw

Takeover Worthy Title Matches! NXT Recap Podcast 3/10/21

s7shZ2Fr
Smacked Raw

Brutal No DQ Match & 2 Title Matches! RAW Recap Podcast 3/8/21

SUacQhNu
Smacked Raw

Shaq Fu Arrives! Revolution Go Home Show! AEW Dynamite Recap 3/3/21