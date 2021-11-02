Skip to main content
November 2, 2021
Can You Book A Horror Battle Royale?
On the latest episode of Top of the Cage Podcast Bill and I predict the winner of a 8 man Horror Battle Royale with 8 horror movie icons. Listen to find out the 8 and then tell us who you would have win! Also discussed is the WWE PPV schedule for 2022 and the Charlotte Flair news. 

Links and socials of all involved parties below

Anchor Link to podcast episode: https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast/episodes/Can-You-Book-A-Horror-Battle-Royale-e19jf2b

Anchor Link to podcast website: https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast

Justin's Twitter: @juicecannon1

Billy's Twitter: @WhatDoYameenTV

Top of The Cage Socials: Twitter TOTC_Pod

Instagram totc_pod

Wrestling News World Twitter: @wnwnews

