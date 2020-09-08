Thank you for watching the show! Please support us by joining our Patreon for exclusives and early look at our videos. Patreon.com/SmackedRawPodcast
Also; catch our LIVE recordings over at twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer
For More on The Smacked Raw Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod
https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/
Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/
Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc
Follow us on Twitter:
@SmackedRawPod
Kyle | @TheKyTyShow
Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe
Vince @SESvince
Jay | @JayThunder2009
Seb | @Rasslin_Sports
RN | @Mister8984
Kevin | @KevinKrazy316
Katie | @KatieWrasslin13
Fans Furious at AEW for Matt Hardy Spot! AEW All Out 2020 Recap
Thank you for watching the show! Please support us by joining our Patreon for exclusives and early look at our videos. Patreon.com/SmackedRawPodcast