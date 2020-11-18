JTG says Shad Gaspard should receive WWE's Warrior Award | The Chris Van Vliet Show

Here is a teaser to JTG's spot with Chris Van Vliet which drops tomorrow, 11.19.20





JTG thinks Shad Gaspard should receive the Warrior Award:

"He definitely should. I don't know what's a bigger heroic act than putting his life on the line for his son. But honestly, he would have done it if it was another child. If it was me, he probably would have did the same exact thing."-JTG

How often he thinks about Shad:

"Every day. I've got a lot of photos in my room of Shad. I have so many photos of Shad in my phone. When I'm scrolling, I can't get away from him. But it's a good thing though."-JTG

How close he and Shad were: