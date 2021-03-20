Mysterious Q on working for Booker T, mask or no mask & New Texas Pro Wrestling Mania Weekend Match | Putting You Over
On this edition of Putting You Over, Standing One talked to Mysterious Q about what it means to be in the PWI 500, wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, and the Lakers.
You can find more about Mysterious Q at:
https://twitter.com/Da_Mysterious_Q https://www.instagram.com/mysterious_q/
Music by: In6chunx https://www.twitch.tv/in6chunx
If you like Putting You Over and want to catch it LIVE, please check it out at: https://www.twitch.tv/PuttingYouOver
Join the Putting You Over Discord at https://www.discord.io/puttingyouover
You can follow PYO on Twitter @PuttingUOver
You can also follow me on Twitter @CEODROD
While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!