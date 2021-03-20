Mysterious Q on working for Booker T, mask or no mask & New Texas Pro Wrestling Mania Weekend Match | Putting You Over

Mysterious Q on working for Booker T, mask or no mask & New Texas Pro Wrestling Mania Weekend Match | Putting You Over

Author:
Publish date:

On this edition of Putting You Over, Standing One talked to Mysterious Q about what it means to be in the PWI 500, wearing a mask or not wearing a mask, and the Lakers. 

You can find more about Mysterious Q at:
https://twitter.com/Da_Mysterious_Qhttps://www.instagram.com/mysterious_q/

Music by: In6chunx https://www.twitch.tv/in6chunx

If you like Putting You Over and want to catch it LIVE, please check it out at: https://www.twitch.tv/PuttingYouOver

Join the Putting You Over Discord at https://www.discord.io/puttingyouover

You can follow PYO on Twitter @PuttingUOver

You can also follow me on Twitter @CEODROD

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Myi8w-sy
Smacked Raw

Big-E Warns Apollo! An Enforcer Is Named! SmackDown Recap Podcast 3/19/21

Mysterious_Q-yt
Putting You Over

Mysterious Q on working for Booker T, mask or no mask & New Texas Pro Wrestling Mania Weekend Match | Putting You Over

Mg6pKHhB
Smacked Raw

Arrests, Returns & Beatdowns?! NXT Recap Podcast 3/17/21

1QRRw7L7
Smacked Raw

Thunder Rosa and Britt Baker Go To WAR!!! MJF Reveals Pinnacle To The World!! Dynamite Recap 3/17/21

Billie_Starkz_-yt
Putting You Over

Putting You Over | Billie Starkz Interview

drewwwwwww
WWE News

Drew McIntyre on Having His Wrestlemania Moment Taken Away from Him, Lashley, More Inclusion in WWE & Vaccinations | Spectrum Sports 360 & Living The Gimmick Podcast

Jeremy_Prophet_-yt
Putting You Over

Putting You Over | Canada is Open for Business | The Jeremy Prophet Interview

Laynie_Luck-yt
Putting You Over

Get In The Ring & Get Turnt with Laynie Luck | Putting You Over Interview