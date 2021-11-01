Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Podcast Interview w/ Brian Milonas
Podcast Interview w/ Brian Milonas

On the last episode of the Top of the Cage wrestling podcast Justin and Bill interviewed former Ring of Honor star and New England Indie Wrestling scene star The Kingpin Brian Milonas. On this episode the ROH releases were not discussed because this was recorded a week before them. Brian talks ROH talent, Chaotic Wrestling, career highlights and more! Listen to this fun interview and promoters out there book him and his tag team partner the Beer City Bruiser!

Anchor Link to podcast episode: https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast/episodes/Interview-w-Brian-Milonas-e19c2f5

Anchor Link to podcast website: https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast

Justin's Twitter: @juicecannon1

Billy's Twitter: @WhatDoYameenTV

Top of The Cage Socials: Twitter TOTC_Pod

Instagram totc_pod

Wrestling News World Twitter: @wnwnews

Next Episode is Monday morning another big interview coming soon so stay tuned on the Top of the Cage social media accounts above!

