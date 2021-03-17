Putting You Over | Canada is Open for Business | The Jeremy Prophet Interview

Putting You Over | Canada is Open for Business | The Jeremy Prophet Interview

Author:
Publish date:

On this edition of Putting You Over, Standing One talked to Jeremy Prophet about his passion, his drive, and his goal to get more eyes on Canadian Wrestling.

You can find more about Jeremy Prophet at:
https://twitter.com/JeremyProphet

Music by: In6chunx https://www.twitch.tv/in6chunx

If you like Putting You Over and want to catch it LIVE, please check it out at: https://www.twitch.tv/PuttingYouOver

Join the Putting You Over Discord at https://www.discord.io/puttingyouover

You can follow PYO on Twitter @PuttingUOver

You can also follow me on Twitter @CEODROD

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

Jeremy_Prophet_-yt
Putting You Over

Putting You Over | Canada is Open for Business | The Jeremy Prophet Interview

Laynie_Luck-yt
Putting You Over

Get In The Ring & Get Turnt with Laynie Luck | Putting You Over Interview

oMhiWl3B
Smacked Raw

Asuka Back With A Vengeance! Main Event Picture Shaping Up! RAW Recap Podcast 3/15/21

B5unPsDu
Smacked Raw

UWO: Young Kings Edition

2TELo74A
Smacked Raw

Big-E Is Terrifying! Apollo Is A Star! SmackDown Recap Podcast 3/12/21

409oO-D5
Smacked Raw

Botched Explosion Explained! MJF Forms New Faction! AEW Dynamite Recap Podcast 3/10/21

iKrJfw_x
Smacked Raw

Takeover Worthy Title Matches! NXT Recap Podcast 3/10/21

s7shZ2Fr
Smacked Raw

Brutal No DQ Match & 2 Title Matches! RAW Recap Podcast 3/8/21