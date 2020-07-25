Cody Deaner on The Beatles, Impact Wrestling, Saturday's Night Main Event & Giv'er for Charity | Putting You Over

I had the pleasure to talk to Cody Deaner of IMPACT Wrestling. We talked about his initial love of wrestling, daring to dream big & The Beatles. Sit back, relax & enjoy.



For more on Cody Deaner:



https://twitter.com/CodyDeaner

http://www.codydeaner.com



"Giv'er for Charity" fundraiser for LANSDOWNE CHILDREN'S CENTRE https://www.facebook.com/donate/284753059234210/



Music by: in6chunx:

https://www.twitch.tv/in6chunx

https://soundcloud.com/in6chunx



If you like Putting You Over and want to catch it LIVE, please check me out at: https://www.twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer



Join the Putting You Over Discord at https://www.discord.io/puttingyouover



You can also catch us at https://www.twitter.com/PuttingUOver



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Synergy Pro Wrestling continues to step its game up in a BIG way. The 2nd Annual Garden State Invitational Tournament streams LIVE on FITE.tv on Saturday, July 25th at 7 pm ET. With eight of the finest pro wrestlers in the country squaring off for supremacy, only one will follow in the footsteps of 2019 winner "Retro" Anthony Greene and hoist the #GSI2020 trophy. ​PLUS, Frightmare defends the Synergy Pro Wrestling Championship, and TJ Crawford, Kasey Catal and Ellis Taylor collide to find out who will wear the Cruiserweight Crown for the very first time.



https://www.fite.tv/watch/garden-state-invitational-2020/2p7pu