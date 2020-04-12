On this Easter edition of Putting You Over; we speak to Nikita Koloff. The NWA legend & I speak about his imprint on wrestling history, his take on wrestling day & what he is up to now. Sit back, enjoy & Happy Easter.



For more on Nikita Koloff:



https://twitter.com/nikitakoloff1

https://www.instagram.com/nikitakoloff1

http://www.nikitakoloff.com

http://mancamp.info



