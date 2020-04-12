On this Easter edition of Putting You Over; we speak to Nikita Koloff. The NWA legend & I speak about his imprint on wrestling history, his take on wrestling day & what he is up to now. Sit back, enjoy & Happy Easter.
For more on Nikita Koloff:
https://twitter.com/nikitakoloff1
https://www.instagram.com/nikitakoloff1
http://www.nikitakoloff.com
http://mancamp.info
Music by: In6chunx https://www.twitch.tv/in6chunx
If you like Putting You Over and want to catch it LIVE, please check me out at: https://www.twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer
Join the Putting You Over Discord at https://www.discord.io/puttingyouover
You can also catch us at https://www.twitter.com/PuttingUOver
Putting You Over-Wrestling Legend, Nikita Koloff
On this Easter edition of Putting You Over; we speak to Nikita Koloff. The NWA legend & I speak about his imprint on wrestling history, his take on wrestling day & what he is up to now. Sit back, enjoy & Happy Easter.