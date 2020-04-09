Putting You Over-Owner of Synergy Pro Wrestling, Colin West.

LIVE at 10p est
Tonight on Putting You Over, I get to talk to Colin West, the owner of Synergy Pro Wrestling.  We will talk about his love for wrestling, start, where Synergy is heading & what  #PromoMaster is all about.  Stop by Putting You Over on Twitch to watch LIVE at 10p est.

You also, can just watch from this page.  If you want to ask a question, in the Twitch chat or call in and talk to Colin at discord.io/puttingyouover.

