Putting You Over-Ref Ryan T

I was lucky enough to get to talk to Referee Ryan T. Ryan is a ref for HouseofHardcore, GCW, ICW, Synergy, SAW, UWA Elite. Ref in Retro Mania Wrestling Video game Cancer Survivor. Sit back, relax and enjoy a great conversation.

For more info on Ryan, bookings & everything he is up to: twitter.com/RefRyanT

