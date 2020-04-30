Putting You Over: Ryan McKinnell & Mark A. Haggerty

LIVE 9p est
Author:
Publish date:

Tonight on Putting  You Over; I will breakdown the Wednesday Night Wars from AEW & NXT from last night, as well as talk to Ryan McKinnell from Busted Open Radio & the ring announcer for MLW, Mark A. Haggerty.

You can watch the show LIVE here: or over at Twitch.

You can also talk to/ask questions LIVE from Putting You Over on Discord.

See you tonight. 

