Tonight on Putting You Over; I will breakdown the Wednesday Night Wars from AEW & NXT from last night, as well as talk to Ryan McKinnell from Busted Open Radio & the ring announcer for MLW, Mark A. Haggerty.
You can watch the show LIVE here: or over at Twitch.
You can also talk to/ask questions LIVE from Putting You Over on Discord.
See you tonight.
Putting You Over: Ryan McKinnell & Mark A. Haggerty
LIVE 9p est
Tonight on Putting You Over; I will breakdown the Wednesday Night Wars from AEW & NXT from last night, as well as talk to Ryan McKinnell from Busted Open Radio & the ring announcer for MLW, Mark A. Haggerty.