Putting You Over | Tony Deppen

For the Twitch Crowd:

For the YouTube Crowd:

On this episode of Putting You Over; I spoke to, independent wrestler, Tony Deppen. We talked about all things wrestling, beer brewing & the state of the world. Sit back, relax & enjoy.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

For more on Tony Deppen:

https://twitter.com/Tony_Deppen

https://www.instagram.com/instadeppen_/

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

SYNERGY June 11th Charity Show for First Responders

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Theme Music by: In6chunx:

https://soundcloud.com/in6chunx

https://www.twitch.tv/in6chunx

If you like Putting You Over and want to catch it LIVE, please check me out at: https://www.twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer



If you want to support the show, you can always sub here: (It is free if you have Amazon Prime) https://www.twitch.tv/subs/TheStandingStreamer

Join the Putting You Over Discord at https://www.discord.io/puttingyouover

You can also catch us at https://www.twitter.com/PuttingUOver