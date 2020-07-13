Queens’ Takeover Podcast – July 13, 2020

The Queens and Resident Jester pay homage to the date that sparked the Women’s Evolution – July 13, 2015! The trio breaks down the biggest moments and changes in the WWE women’s division over the past 5 years! Plus, predictions for The Horror Show at Extreme Rules!

Click here to check out our latest episode!

Don’t want to miss another show? Subscribe now through Pinecast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and iHeartRadio!

You can also follow us on Twitter at @QTBowDown!

Kat – @TXSportsQueen

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Kayla – @writerchaos

Jolie – @JesterJT1