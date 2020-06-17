Queens’ Takeover Podcast - Recorded 6/13/20

On this week’s episode of The Queens’ Takeover Podcast, the Queens and the Jester pay homage to the new NXT Women’s Champion and discuss the latest from the black-and-gold brand!

Click here to check it out!

Don’t want to miss another episode? Subscribe now through our available platforms:

Pinecast - https://queens-takeover.pinecast.co/

Apple Podcasts - https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/queens-takeover/id1517667728

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/213ievpJ0LCWxfHc1IfLQF?si=qkVBnp-QQLG9O4AhN5pi5g

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Google Podcasts - https://podcasts.google.com?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9waW5lY2FzdC5jb20vZmVlZC9xdWVlbnMtdGFrZW92ZXI%3D

You can also follow us on Twitter at @QTBowDown!

Hosts:

Kat – @TXSportsQueen

Kayla – @writerchaos

Jolie – @JesterJT1