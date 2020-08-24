Shock Return We Never Saw Coming! SummerSlam 2020 Recap

Thank you for watching the show! Please support us by joining our Patreon.



https://Patreon.com/SmackedRawPodcast



https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod



Be a Part of the Conversation LIVE at https://Twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer



https://Twitch.tv/SmackedRawPodcast



https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/



Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/



Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc



Follow us on Twitter:



@SmackedRawPod

Kyle | @TheKyTyShow

Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe

Vince @SESvince

Jay | @JayThunder2009

Seb | @Rasslin_Sports

RN | @Mister8984

Kevin | @KevinKrazy316

Katie | @KatieWrasslin13