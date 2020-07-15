Smacked Raw Podcast | Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Predictions!

Vince and AAron Real Petty give their predictions for this Saturday's Slammiversary PPV!! Are you looking forward to one of Impact's biggest show of the year?
Who do you think will be the mystery competitors?
Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc
SMACKED RAW POD Info:
https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod
Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/
Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to: https://www.youtube.com/SmackedRawPodcast
Follow us on Twitter:
@SmackedRawPod
Kyle | @TheKyTyShow
Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe
Vince @SESvince
Jay | @JayThunder2009
Seb | @Rasslin_Sports
RN | @Mister8984
Kevin | @KevinKrazy316