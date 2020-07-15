Smacked Raw Podcast | Impact Wrestling Slammiversary Predictions!

Vince and AAron Real Petty give their predictions for this Saturday's Slammiversary PPV!! Are you looking forward to one of Impact's biggest show of the year?



Who do you think will be the mystery competitors?



Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc





SMACKED RAW POD Info:

https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod

Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc

LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to: https://www.youtube.com/SmackedRawPodcast

Follow us on Twitter:



@SmackedRawPod

Kyle | @TheKyTyShow

Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe

Vince @SESvince

Jay | @JayThunder2009

Seb | @Rasslin_Sports

RN | @Mister8984

Kevin | @KevinKrazy316