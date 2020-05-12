Smacked Raw Podcast: Raw Recap (5/11/2020)

On the latest episode of The Smacked Raw Podcast the guys discuss:

-Becky Lynch drops her title and a bombshell on the WWE universe.

-Rey Mysterio's eye gets brutalize by Seth Rollins.

-Is there dissension amongst Zelina Vega's clients?

You can follow the show and the guys on Twitter @SmackedRawPod, Kyle @TheKyTyShow, Rob @TwoWordsCantCMe, Vince @SESvince, Jay @JayThunder2009, Seb @Rasslin_Sports, RN @Mister8984, Kevin @KevinKrazy316.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stay tuned to the site for any breaking news. You can follow me on twitter @undisputedeva. Also to get exclusive backstage coverage you can become a member today with a 30-day free trial.