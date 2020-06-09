Smacked Raw Podcast | RAW Recap 6/8/20

Smacked Raw Podcast | RAW Recap 6/8/20

WWE BackLash Go Home Show! Charlotte in Another Main Event?
Author:
Publish date:


Hear the Smacked Raw guys breakdown & analyze what we saw on the go home show before BackLash.   Remember leave a comment if the guys missed anything or if you just want your voice heard.

More on Smacked Raw Podcast

https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod

Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/

Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc

 LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to https://www.youtube.com/SmackedRawPod

Follow us on Twitter:
@SmackedRawPod
Kyle | @TheKyTyShow
Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe
Vince @SESvince
Jay | @JayThunder2009
Seb |  @Rasslin_Sports
RN | @Mister8984
Kevin | @KevinKrazy316

Related Articles