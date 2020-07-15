Smacked Raw Podcast | Raw Recap 7.13.20

The guys are at it again with their unique look at RAW. This time they had to bring in DROD for his analysis. You can find DROD at twitch at twitch.tv/drod2222 & CEODROD on Twitter.
SMACKED RAW POD Info:
https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod
Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/
Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to: https://www.youtube.com/SmackedRawPodcast
Follow us on Twitter:
@SmackedRawPod
Kyle | @TheKyTyShow
Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe
Vince @SESvince
Jay | @JayThunder2009
Seb | @Rasslin_Sports
RN | @Mister8984
Kevin | @KevinKrazy316