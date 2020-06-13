Smacked Raw Podcast | Smackdown Recap 6.12.20

Smackded Raw Pod breaks down the go home show before Backlash. Get their take on what went down & did we already see The Greatest Match ever?
SMACKED RAW POD Info:
https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod
Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/
Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc
LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to: https://www.youtube.com/SmackedRawPodcast
Follow us on Twitter:
Kyle | @TheKyTyShow
Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe
Vince @SESvince
Jay | @JayThunder2009
Seb | @Rasslin_Sports
RN | @Mister8984
Kevin | @KevinKrazy316