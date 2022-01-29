TNA Original Chris “Wildcat” Harris explained why he didn't sign for WWF when they bought out WCW

TNA Original Chris “Wildcat” Harris recently sat down with Chris Deez of the It’s My Wrestling Podcast.

One of the things they talked about was him deciding not to jump ship after the sale of WCW to WWF.

Why he didn't sign for WWF when they bought out WCW:

"That was such a confusing time for everybody. When they bought the company obviously a lot of the top guys had their contracts secured and so they they were able to sit it out for a while and a lot of the top mid card guys are the ones thatthey hired. So there were so much shuffling going on and there I was, of course I was still one of the low guys on the totem pole. So I don't think I was even on their radar to be honest with you. I know a lot of the guys that were there, they were trying to build at the time. They did take and send some to developmental and I'm talking about guys like Jindrak and OHaire. So a lot of the guys that they were looking to build were just pretty much sent to developmental and they just took the pick of the litter but I was even lower than that. I don't even think I was on the radar. So none of that was offered to me. It was a low point for me because it was one of those things, you look for the big two WWE and WCW, I'd signed my contract in October. I was there the whole year per appearance, but I signed my contract in October of 2000 and within six months one of those big two gone under so it was back to the Indies for me."

