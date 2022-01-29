Skip to main content
TNA Original Chris “Wildcat” Harris explained why he didn't sign for WWF when they bought out WCW

TNA Original Chris “Wildcat” Harris explained why he didn't sign for WWF when they bought out WCW

TNA Original Chris “Wildcat” Harris recently sat down with Chris Deez of the It’s My Wrestling Podcast.

One of the things they talked about was him deciding not to jump ship after the sale of WCW to WWF. 

Why he didn't sign for WWF when they bought out WCW:

"That was such a confusing time for everybody. When they bought the company obviously a lot of the top guys had their contracts secured and so they they were able to sit it out for a while and a lot of the top mid card guys are the ones thatthey hired. So there were so much shuffling going on and there I was, of course I was still one of the low guys on the totem pole. So I don't think I was even on their radar to be honest with you. I know a lot of the guys that were there, they were trying to build at the time. They did take and send some to developmental and I'm talking about guys like Jindrak and OHaire. So a lot of the guys that they were looking to build were just pretty much sent to developmental and they just took the pick of the litter but I was even lower than that. I don't even think I was on the radar. So none of that was offered to me. It was a low point for me because it was one of those things, you look for the big two WWE and WCW, I'd signed my contract in October. I was there the whole year per appearance, but I signed my contract in October of 2000 and within six months one of those big two gone under so it was back to the Indies for me."

You can checkout the full YouTube interview here:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!

Related Articles

4EFE86D0-ED99-4A3C-AD3F-4B7FD35026DD
It's My Wrestling Podcast

TNA Original Chris “Wildcat” Harris explained why he didn't sign for WWF when they bought out WCW

F649CE23-80E8-4658-A7D9-0FC521762D87
It's My Wrestling Podcast

WWE Hall of Famer Larry Zbyszko Talks Lawsuit with Chris Jericho, Plans for an NWA/AWA Invasion and More

9DC9B1EB-D9CB-452E-AE81-2ACA5A39EC32
It's My Wrestling Podcast

Jeff Jarrett, Founder of TNA Talks About AEW’s Upcoming Owen Hart Cup, Time In WCW, And More

Untitled_Artwork (3)
Top Of The Cage

Top of the Cage Podcast Interview w/ Kevin Quinn

66F44E0E-1847-4D1B-964B-C1FADC3CAA42
Podcasts

AEW CEO, GM And Head of Creative Tony Khan Returns to AEW’s Unrestricted Podcast To Talk Full Gear

545B4F97-0E7E-49B5-A377-E910E16AC8D7
Podcasts

Darby Allin On His Match With CM Punk, Convincing Sting To Comeback Full Time And More

Untitled_Artwork (3)
Top Of The Cage

Top of the Cage Podcast Interview w/ Jazz

73A50F34-A7A8-44A3-A816-3692282019A1
It's My Wrestling Podcast

Mike Bennett Speaks On His Time in WWE, Addiction, ROH And More