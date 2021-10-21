October 21, 2021
Top of the Cage Podcast Interview w/ Davienne
Last week Top of The Cage released an interview with independent wrestling star Davienne! We talked her current Chaotic Wrestling Heavyweight Championship run, her AEW Dark appearances, her friendship with North American Champion Carmelo Hayes and much more!

Links to the episode and the podcasts overall anchor page are below! So our socials of all parties involved so give everyone a follow!

Anchor Link to podcast episode:

https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast/episodes/Interview-w-Davienne-e18ljmt

Anchor Link to podcast website: https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast

Justin's Twitter: @juicecannon1

Billy's Twitter: @WhatDoYameenTV

Davienne Twitter: @davienne__

Instagram: davienne__

Top of The Cage Socials: Twitter TOTC_Pod

Instagram totc_pod

Wrestling News World Twitter: @wnwnews

