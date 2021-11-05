Top of the Cage Podcast Interview w/Levi Cooper

On the most recent episode of the Top of the Cage podcast Justin "Juice" and Billy interviewed Levi Cooper formerly known as Tucker of Heavy Machinery in the WWE! Levi talked about his wrestling plans, his amateur wrestling past, his partnership with Otis, his certification process as a trainer for DDP Yoga or Diamond Dallas Page Yoga and much more! He's an awesome guy and had plenty to say in this interview!

Anchor Link to podcast episode:

https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast/episodes/Interview-with-Levi-Cooper-fka-Tucker-e19pu8d

Anchor Link to podcast website: https://anchor.fm/top-of-the-cage-podcast

Justin's Twitter: @juicecannon1

Billy's Twitter: @WhatDoYameenTV

Levi Cooper Twitter: REALLeviCooper

Instagram: reallevicooper

Top of The Cage Socials: Twitter TOTC_Pod

Instagram totc_pod

Wrestling News World Twitter: @wnwnews

Monday 11/8 the next episode drops an interview with former WWE Superstar Jazz