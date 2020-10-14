Twisted Union! Final Night of WWE Draft! Raw Recap Podcast 10/12/20

Thank you for watching the show! Please support us by joining our Patreon for exclusives and early look at our videos. Patreon.com/SmackedRawPodcast
Also; catch our LIVE recordings over at twitch.tv/PuttingYouOver
For More on The Smacked Raw Podcast:
https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod
https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/
Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/
Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc
Follow us on Twitter:
@SmackedRawPod
Kyle | @TheKyTyShow
Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe
Vince @SESvince
Jay | @JayThunder2009
Seb | @Rasslin_Sports
RN | @Mister8984
Kevin | @KevinKrazy316
Katie | @KatieWrasslin13