Two Woman Power Trip! Raw Rundown 7.27.20 | Smacked Raw Podcast

The boys are at it again. Here is their initial reaction and breakdown of RAW from 7.27.20





Thank you for watching the show! Please support us by joining our Patreon for exclusives and early look at our videos. Patreon.com/SmackedRawPodcast



Also; catch our LIVE recordings over at twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer



ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website



For More on The Smacked Raw Podcast:





https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod



https://www.wrestlingnewsworld.com/



Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/



Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc



Follow us on Twitter:



@SmackedRawPod

Kyle | @TheKyTyShow

Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe

Vince @SESvince

Jay | @JayThunder2009

Seb | @Rasslin_Sports

RN | @Mister8984

Kevin | @KevinKrazy316