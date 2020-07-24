UWO Ep.3 Featuring @TheStandingOne From Putting You Over, DROD, and Sebastian

Find out who's pro wrestling based tweets are valid and who's are TRASH.





For more on Smacked Raw Podcast





https://linktr.ee/SmackedRawPod

Visit Belts By Dan - http://leatherbydan.com/

Join our Discord - https://discord.gg/TP8S6sc

LIKE and SUBSCRIBE to: https://www.youtube.com/SmackedRawPodcast

Follow us on Twitter:



@SmackedRawPod

Kyle | @TheKyTyShow

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Rob | @TwoWordsCantCMe

Vince @SESvince

Jay | @JayThunder2009

Seb | @Rasslin_Sports

RN | @Mister8984

Kevin | @KevinKrazy316

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Normal Ending Pushing WNW Premium:

While you're here at Wrestling News World, why not become one of our Premium Members for exclusive backstage news? You can even start off with a 30 day free trial!