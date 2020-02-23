What is RetroMania Wrestling?  And Get The Pre-Order Information.

RetroMania Wrestling announced today on their twitter that the game will be coming July 2020. Pre-Order the game here: https://www.retromaniawrestling.com/preorder.html. But what is RetroMania Wrestling?

What is RetroMania Wrestling?



RetroMania Wrestling; is the official sequel to the great arcade game that we all grew up playing, Wrestlefest. I cannot remember how many quarters I dumped into the ‘80s greatest arcade game of all time. RetroMania Wrestling is striving to bring back that excitement and hit on the nostalgia feeling that all of us experienced with Wrestlefest.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Gameplay

RetroMania Wrestling is keeping it simple and it will be a “sit down and play” arcade style wrestling game. For me, I am chomping at the bit to fill my need for a wrestling game, since WWE2k did not meet public expectations. The fact that it is hitting my nerve for old school wrestling and fast-paced arcade style gameplay, I cannot be more excited for this game.

Playable Characters

RetroMania Wrestling is set to have anywhere between 12 -16 distinct playable wrestlers at launch, with more at post launch (including competitors from INDIEMania). The list of wrestlers that are already confirmed for launch are pretty impressive, including John Morrison (Johnny Retro), Jeff Cobb, Tommy Dreamer, Nick Aldis & winner of their INDIEMania contest, WARHORSE. Here is the full list of playable characters (as of this article):

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Road Warrior (Hawk & Animal) • Tommy Dreamer • Nick Aldis • Colt Cabana • Johnny Retro (John Morrison) • Zack Sabre Jr. • Austin Idol • Big Stevie Cool • The Blue Meanie • Hollywood Nova • WARHORSE • Jeff Cobb

• Road Warrior (Hawk & Animal)

• Tommy Dreamer

• Nick Aldis

• Colt Cabana

• Johnny Retro (John Morrison)

• Zack Sabre Jr.

• Austin Idol

• Big Stevie Cool

• The Blue Meanie

• Hollywood Nova

• WARHORSE

• Jeff Cobb

Arenas & Game Modes

RetroMania Wrestling will also include official promotions in the game. House of Hardcore and the NWA will be included in the game at launch. This will consist of having HOH & NWA official arenas, as well as, NWA 70, Austin Idol’s Universal Wrestling College & Stevie Richards Fitness. The House of Hardcore TV Championship will be included and you will be able to compete for the NWA’s 10 Pounds of Gold in an all new game mode. ROH’s Ian Riccaboni & Colt Cabana will be official RetroMania announce team, as well as referees Ryan Torok and Pat Savino.

RetroMania Wrestling Arenas 6 Gallery 6 Images

RetroMania Wrestling will also include 4 modes; story mode, Ten Pounds of Gold, Retro Rumble & versus mode. It will also include 3 match types at launch will more to come down the pike. These match types are one v. one, tag team matches, and cage matches..

RetroMania Wrestling Modes & Match Types 6 Gallery 6 Images

To Learn More....

You can learn everything you need about RetroMania Wrestling at retromaniawrestling.com. It is these type of inclusions that just fuel my excitement and I cannot wait for it to come out on PS4, XBOX, Nintendo Switch and PC. Also; if you are in the Boston, MA area, RetroMania Wrestling will be at PAX East from Feb. 27th to Mar. 1st. You will be able to stop by their booth and get a first look and play the game.

Tommy Dreamer trying to put himself over.

Let me know if RetroMania Wrestling excites you & what other promotions or wrestlers that you would like to see get involved with the official sequel to Wrestlefest. Also, I had the opportunity to talk to the creator of RetroMania Wrestling when he was first getting started with this journey. Here is the Putting You Over episode with RetroMania Wrestling

To catch Putting You Over LIVE, head to twitch.tv/TheStandingStreamer