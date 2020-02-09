Putting You Over-Thunder Rosa Interview

On this episode of Putting You Over; I get to talk to the NWA Women's Champion, Thunder Rosa. We discuss everything from her upbringing, how she got to where she is & where she plans to go in the future. Drago and Brian do try to steal the spotlight, but we are looking to have those two on a future show. Sit back (because I will not), relax and enjoy the show. Thank You.

You can find out more about Thunder Rosa at: https://twitter.com/thunderrosa22 https://www.youtube.com/thunderrosa

Music by: In6chunx https://www.twitch.tv/in6chunx

-The Standing One