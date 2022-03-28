Skip to main content
An Interim ROH Women’s Champion to be determined at ROH Supercard of Honor this Friday

This Friday during WrestleMania weekend Ring of Honor makes their return of hiatus with Supercard of Honor. 

The new owner of the promotion AEW CEO and GM Tony Khan announced that a new Interim ROH Women’s Champion will be crowned as Willow will take on AEW star Mercedes Martinez. This is due to the current ROH Women’s Champion Deonna Purrazzo being unavailable for the show this Friday. 

Here is the official tweet: 

According to Tong Khan the Interim Champion will take on Deonna Purrazzo in a unification match at a later date. 

