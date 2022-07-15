Best 2 out of 3 falls stipulation added to FTR vs The Briscoes II at ROH Death Before Dishonor

Today the current Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions FTR had a sit down forum with the challengers The Briscoes ahead of their title match at Death Before Dishonor on Saturday July 23, 2022.

During the sit down it was announced that the match will now be a 2 out of 3 falls match.

