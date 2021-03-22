ROH TV REVIEW 3-20-21

Hello everyone, and welcome to another edition of my ROH reviews, This week is the go-home show for the 19th anniversary! Featuring a colossal Tag Team preview of the top championship matches on the upcoming evening! So without further ado, let’s get started.

MATCH 1. Eli Isom VS Rey Horus

We kick things off with a contest with two of the fastest rising stars in ROH, as Eli Isom steps up to take on former trios champion Rey Horus in singles action. With an all-important victory for ether man being necessary to help them move up in the television championship rankings after the pay-per-view. This is a very good fast-paced matchup showing how both these men can be huge players in ROH going forward with some really exciting moments.

WINNER VIA PINFALL Eli Isom.

This was a very impressive win for Eli, and I thought he had a lot of potential before the ROH Shut down. It is good to see him back, and I can’t wait to see what he does this year!

MATCH 2. 8 MAN TAG FOUNDATION VS LFI.

Our main event is a massive 8 man tag featuring a majority of the champions in ROH as LFI battles The Foundation in a preview tag of Friday’s show as tempers flare! This was a very well-executed brawl with good story beats throughout. I’m not into these matches, really, but they are fine if used sparingly, and it did its job!

WINNERS LFI.

This episode wasn’t anything crazy but as I just mentioned it did it’s job and set the stories in motion for this Friday night. This episode is not necessarily something you should go out of your way to see but it was still a solid primer. While we are on the subject, I will have a article on this site this weekend talking about my thoughts on the 19th anniversary show in place of my ROH TV review that week and it should certainly be an exciting event! As always thank you for your support and you may follow me on Twitter here. @Coolguysince01