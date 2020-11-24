Evening New 11.23.20 | Hogan on Hemsworth | Tankman MLW Debut | Bennett is Back in ROH & More

Evening New 11.23.20 | Hogan on Hemsworth | Tankman MLW Debut | Bennett is Back in ROH | New AEW Signing

Evening New 11.23.20 | Hogan on Hemsworth | Tankman MLW Debut | Bennett is Back in ROH | New AEW Signing

Hogan on Hemsworth's 24in. Pythons

Chris Hemsworth (Thor) is set to play Hulk Hogan in a Netflix biopic.  Images are surfacing of the body transformation Hemsworth has gone through to take on the role of The Immortal, Hulk Hogan.  Hogan commented on the change on his twitter.


Calvin Tankman MLW Debut

This coming Wed. on MLW Fusion, we will finally get to see the debut of Calvin Tankman.  Full in depth write up on Tankman HERE.

The Kingdom is Back!

On this week's episode of ROH TV we saw Bennett's video play & then the lights went out. When they came back on, we saw Bennett in the ring to save Matt Taven from Bateman and Vincent.

Bateman & Vincent attacked Taven after Taven got the win over Bateman. ROH went off the air with The Kingdom embracing each other. 



Top Flight is ALL ELITE

As per AEW's Twitter; AEW has signed Top Flight.  Top Flight, Darius & Dante Martin, are a young, exciting & up & coming tag team.  I look forward to big exciting things from these brothers.  



