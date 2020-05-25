Flip Gordon Signs New Multi Year ROH Deal

'The Mercenary' Flip Gordon will be playing his trade for the foreseeable future in Ring of Honor after signing a new multi year deal.

Using his innovative, acrobatic offense to go toe to toe with the best wrestlers on the planet, Gordon’s confidence has grown by leaps and bounds, and it appears the sky’s the limit for the rising star. Gordon, a native of Kalispell, Montana whose background includes amateur wrestling, mixed martial arts and gymnastics, is also an active member of the Army National Guard.

