Important Update: ROH Death Before Dishonor PPV Event

I’m sure that if you have been staying up to date with the global pandemic you know that cases have been spiking at an alarming rate since the debut of the Delta Variant. 

ROH was supposed to hold their Death Before Dishonor PPV Event in Lakeland Florida. Due to the spike in cases in Florida ROH has announced that the show will be moved to a new location.

Stay tuned to ROH and Wrestling News World for when the new location is announced. 

Make sure to also sign up for the Honor Club streaming service for LIVE PPVs and the entire ROH Library 

