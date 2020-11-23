LSG on ROH TV 7p ET

As I posted in an earlier news brief; The Ace of Space, LSG, will be appearing on ROH TV.  LSG will be taking on Jay Lethal.  

If you do not know who The Ace of Space is, go check out our SPOTLIGHT that we did on him before his match with Jordan Oliver at Synergy Pro Wrestling's HEETSEEKERS.

I was also lucky enough to have LSG sit down with us at Putting You Over to discuss his beginnings, inspiration & goals.  



