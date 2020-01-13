Marty Scurll Has Re-Signed With Ring Of Honor

Marty Scurll has resigned with Ring of Honor and is the new head booker.

As first reported by Mike Johnson of PWInsider and independently confirmed by Thomas Fenton and other.

Marty had been in negotiations with ROH for some time now and they were willing to do whatever it took to keep Marty. Marty’s new deal will not only be as an active performer but also is the head booker for the company. With him already booked in NWA as well as Aldis appearing in ROH, one can expect a close relationship to continue between the two.

This comes at a time ROH desperately needed a new spark of life and big win. Marty has already been involved with some bookings and will be acclimated sooner than later.