NWA Hard Times Preview
Tonight kicks off what is to be a fantastic weekend of wrestling as the NWA hosts it's first-ever "Hard Times" PPV event. You can purchase the PPV event on FITE for just 19.99, the card for the event is below:
NWA National Title Match:
Aron Stevens vs Scott Steiner
NWA World Tag Team Title Match:
RNR Express (c) vs The Wildcards vs James Storm & Eli Drake
NWA Women's World Title Match
Allysin Kay (c) vs Thunder Rosa
NWA vs. ROH interpromotional match
Nick Aldis vs Flip Gordon
NWA World Television Championship tournament first round match
Tim Storm vs Ken Anderson
Ricky Starks vs Matt Cross
Zicky Dice vs Dan Maff
The Question Mark vs Trevor Murdoch
NWA World Television Championship tournament semifinal match
Winner of Storm/Anderson vs Winner of Starks/Cross
Winner of Dice/Maff vs Winner of Question Mark/Murdoch
Tournament final to determine the new NWA World Television Champion
Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner
