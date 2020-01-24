NWA Hard Times Preview

Tonight kicks off what is to be a fantastic weekend of wrestling as the NWA hosts it's first-ever "Hard Times" PPV event. You can purchase the PPV event on FITE for just 19.99, the card for the event is below:

NWA National Title Match:

Aron Stevens vs Scott Steiner

NWA World Tag Team Title Match:

RNR Express (c) vs The Wildcards vs James Storm & Eli Drake

NWA Women's World Title Match

Allysin Kay (c) vs Thunder Rosa

NWA vs. ROH interpromotional match

Nick Aldis vs Flip Gordon

NWA World Television Championship tournament first round match

Tim Storm vs Ken Anderson

Ricky Starks vs Matt Cross

Zicky Dice vs Dan Maff

The Question Mark vs Trevor Murdoch

NWA World Television Championship tournament semifinal match

Winner of Storm/Anderson vs Winner of Starks/Cross

Winner of Dice/Maff vs Winner of Question Mark/Murdoch

Tournament final to determine the new NWA World Television Champion

Semifinal 1 winner vs Semifinal 2 winner

What are your thoughts on tonight's event? Let me know on Twitter @awesomephinatic.