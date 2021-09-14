PCO Leaving Ring of Honor in November

PCO aka Perfect Creation One signed with the company back in 2018 and debuted on the December 15th tapings to form the Villain Enterprises. During his current run he has one multiple championships and awards. Most recently PCO teamed with Danhausen defeating The Bouncers.

Reports came out Monday evening that PCO has given notice and will be leaving Ring of Honor when his deal expires. WNW can independently confirm the reports are accurate, his last day on his contract is November 30th, in addition to PCO plans to Honor each remaining date left on his deal.

