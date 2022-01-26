Ring of Honor Announces Hall of Fame and First Ever Inductee of the Inaugural Class to be revealed Monday

This year Ring of Honor celebrates 20 years of the promotion. To help celebrate two decades in the industry ROH has announced the establishment of the Ring of Honor Hall of Fame.

Here is the official press release via rohwrestling.com:

To coincide with Ring of Honor’s 20th anniversary, the company is proud to announce the establishment of the ROH Hall of Fame.

Since its inception, ROH has created excellence in professional wrestling by giving the best wrestlers on the planet a platform to showcase their talent.

Now ROH will honor the outstanding athletes who have contributed greatly to making it one of the most influential pro wrestling promotions in the industry.

The first inductee in the inaugural ROH Hall of Fame class will be revealed this Monday. Subsequent inductees will be announced on Feb. 7, Feb. 14 and Feb. 21.

Also, each episode of Ring of Honor Wrestling in February will be devoted to a Hall of Fame inductee and there will be weekly YouTube specials on the inductees.

Stay tuned to Wrestling News World as we will keep you up to date on all the inductees of the inaugural hall of fame class.

