ROH 19th Anniversary Results 3.26.21

Last night ROH their 19th anniversary PPV celebrating 19 years of ROH. The show took place on PPV and the Honor Club streaming service.

During the show we saw two titles change hands. If you missed the show then take your seats as I serve up the full results of the show.

Full Results:

Brian Johnson defeated Danhausen, LSG, and Eli Isom in a Four Corners Survival Match

Shane Taylor Promotions defeated MexiSquad to retain their ROH World Six Man Tag Titles

Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King to win the ROH World Television Championship

Flip Gordon defeated Mark Briscoe

Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods

Jay Briscoe defeated EC3

Bandido defeated Rey Horus, and Flamita

Matt Taven v Vincent ended in a No Contest

Maria Kanellis announced the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament for this summer

Johnathan Gresham defeated Dak Dapper to retain the ROH Pure Championship

Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King and La Bestia del Ring to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship

RUSH defeated Jay Lethal to retain the ROH World Championship

After the world title match Brody King came to the ring and introduced his new faction that consists of Tony Deppen, Homicide and Chris Dickinson. They proceeded to beat up LFI and Jay Lethal.