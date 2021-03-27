ROH 19th Anniversary Results 3.26.21

ROH 19th Anniversary Results 3.26.21

Author:
Publish date:

Last night ROH their 19th anniversary PPV celebrating 19 years of ROH. The show took place on PPV and the Honor Club streaming service. 

During the show we saw two titles change hands. If you missed the show then take your seats as I serve up the full results of the show.

Full Results:

Brian Johnson defeated Danhausen, LSG, and Eli Isom in a Four Corners Survival Match

Shane Taylor Promotions defeated MexiSquad to retain their ROH World Six Man Tag Titles

Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King to win the ROH World Television Championship 

Flip Gordon defeated Mark Briscoe 

Dalton Castle defeated Josh Woods

Jay Briscoe defeated EC3 

Bandido defeated Rey Horus, and Flamita

Matt Taven v Vincent ended in a No Contest

Maria Kanellis announced the ROH Women’s Championship Tournament for this summer

Johnathan Gresham defeated Dak Dapper to retain the ROH Pure Championship 

Rhett Titus and Tracy Williams defeated Kenny King and La Bestia del Ring to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship 

RUSH defeated Jay Lethal to retain the ROH World Championship 

 After the world title match Brody King came to the ring and introduced his new faction that consists of Tony Deppen, Homicide and Chris Dickinson. They proceeded to beat up LFI and Jay Lethal.

Related Articles

1E516F57-5D28-4C8B-A141-28F040459A1B
ROH

ROH 19th Anniversary Results 3.26.21

ROH

ROH TV REVIEW 3-20-21

5CDD5F46-356A-45C7-B348-06FB98E287D5
ROH

ROH TV REVIEW 3-12-21

5CDD5F46-356A-45C7-B348-06FB98E287D5
ROH

ROH TV REVIEW 3-6-21

ROH TV 493
ROH

ROH TV ep493 | Championship Edition | Instant Results

971416E7-416C-4D1A-8061-915DCAC5A624
ROH

ROH TV REVIEW 2-27-21

PicsArt_02-27-09.36.54
IMPACT Wrestling

Impact Wrestling News Update (2/27/21)

Weekend News 1.10.21
WWE News

Weekend News 1.10.21 | Castle is a Free Agent | The New Day Honor Brodie Lee | Cody Says AEW Has Too Much Freedom | KENTA in the US? | LRLR Trademark