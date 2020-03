Due to the increasing threat of COVID-19, Ring Of H lonor have decided to cancel this weekend’s 18th Anniversary (Friday, March 13th) and Past vs Present (Saturday, March 14th) shows at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas.

Below is the press release that ROH recent posted.

Any further information on cancellations will be posted as soon as they come in. Stay tuned for more info.